Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Sky Positive Minds
Other Businesses in Batley, West Yorkshire
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Positive Minds, Sky Positive Minds Sky Positive Minds
    Positive Minds, Sky Positive Minds Sky Positive Minds
    Positive Minds, Sky Positive Minds Sky Positive Minds
    +4
    Positive Minds
    To protect and preserve the mental health of women and children in the UK and in third world countries and to sell fragrances and beauty products through our Shumi - Aroma & Beauty charity store.
    Services
    • Fragrances
    • beauty
    • mental health
    • depression
    • women
    • donations
    • Bangladesh fundraising for charity
    • fragrances
    • beauty products
    • Show all 9 services
    Service areas
    Batley, UK, and West Yorkshire
    Address
    10 Bridle Street
    WF16 LU Batley, West Yorkshire
    United Kingdom
    +44-7809430845 skypositiveminds.org.uk
      Add SEO element