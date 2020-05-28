LOCKSMITH SERVICE llc is mobile locksmith that serve at Coral Gables Miami- Dade and Broward county. our technician specialize with Re-Key lock ,lock change ,hardware installation for commercial and residential. Our emergency mobile technician specialize with vehicle lockout ,building lockout, storage lockout, and safe lockout Our technicians are very friendly Honest and Affordably. Open 24 hours with Fast Arrival Time we also provide Free Consult over the phone.



