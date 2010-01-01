Founded by the company’s owner, Ronald Schafer – we’ve consistently made successful repairs and installations which is why we’ve been trusted since 1974. We’ve been proudly servicing clients both commercial and residential clients for over four decades. Our company is built on convenience and efficiency, which is why we’re open 24/7 – even during the holidays to handle your repairs and especially emergencies – we offer same day service. Our work as HVAC Contractors has also been acknowledged with accolades. Specialty Air is also the winner of the 2010 Golden Nugget Award. The Golden Nugget Awards gathers the most successful builders, developers, architects, interior merchandisers/designers and land planners in the industry and acknowledges the excellence of their work. Specialty Air still continues to proudly serve all of our existing clients still today. Our excellence is universal knowledge. Rest assured in knowing that when you’re hiring Specialty Air you’re also hiring our years of hard work, our devoted specialists and our successful track record.

