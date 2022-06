Yuyao Huangjiabu Pearl Glass Ball Factory





Add: Fengjia, Huangjiabu Village, Huangjiabu Town, Yuyao, Zhejiang, China

(Mainland)





Skype:daisy70000





Tel: +86-18367449418 / +86-0574-62020436





E-mail: daisy7007@163.com / 424437535@qq.com





https://www.glass-ball.net/





Yuyao Huangjiabu Pearl glass ball factory is located in Ningbo,Zhejiang

province. 1 hours by high-speed rail to Shanghai and Hangzhou.





Roller Balls





Roughcast glass ball production 2 tons each day.fine grinding glass ball

production 10 million grains each day,from roughcast glass ball to fine grinding

glass ball are one-step production,can provide customers with precision rang of

glass ball.