Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Shanghai Zinsn Industrial
Other Businesses in Shanghai, China
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Shanghai Zinsn Industrial Co.,Ltd. is a professional self drilling screw manufacturers and China roof screw colours manufacturers. We regard quality as the life of the company. Our company persists good quality as the first policy and has established a set of quality control and inspection system according to the international standard. We have carried out ISO9001 Quality Guarantee System in every course of production, transportation and selling.

    Services
    self drilling screw for sale
    Service areas
    Shanghai and China
    Address
    Xuhui District 86,Caobao Road, Shanghai, China
    200237 Shanghai, China
    China
    +86-2164876003 www.zinsn.com/product/self-tapping-screws
      Add SEO element