Shengzhou Zhongzhi New Materials Co., Ltd
Cabinets & Cabinetry in New York, NY, USA
    • Shengzhou Zhongzhi New Materials Co., Ltd. is a professional China Ground Rod Manufacturers and Earth Rod Factory,which is devoted to the integration of production, research and foreign trade. The main products are as listing:all kinds of grounding rods – such as grounding products

    Copper clad steel grounding rods,Earth Rod and others,We have our own testing lab and the most advanced and complete inspection equipment,which can ensure the quality of the products.

    We are professional original copper bonded Grounding products manufacturer with our own electroplating plant and component manufacturing base. The main production lines include Raw material procurement, Cutting, Lathing, Washing, Electroplating and Storage


    Contact Us


    TEL: +86-575-83706099

    FAX:+86-575-83721210

    Mob: +86 18717948786

    Email: janeyujieclear@163.com

    ADD：Junma electroplate factory, Keqiao District, Shaoxing City, Zhejiang, China.

    URL:https://www.szzzxcl.com/product/ground-rodearth-rod/

    Service areas
    New York, NY, and USA
    Address
    Junma electroplate factory, Keqiao District, Shaoxing City, Zhejiang, China.
    10014 New York, NY, USA
    United States
    +- www.szzzxcl.com
