Dogs love to explore. It doesn't matter if it's a familiar route you take
every day around the block or a long walk at the park. While most standard
leashes restrict your furry pal's freedom, they're not the only option. The good
retractable dog leashes allow you to choose when to let your pooch explore and
how far while maintaining control of the walk.
Most retractable dog leashes have built-in mechanisms that let you extend
the leash to various distances and lock it into place, giving your dog the
ability to walk freely when the time is right. Then, when it’s time to move on,
you can call them over, and press a button to retract the leash.
