Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Haining Mengli Knitting Co., Ltd.
Eco-design in China, Zhejiang, 台州市
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • 　　Yuyao Pugga Pet Products Co., Ltd.


    　　No.202.North xing Road MaZhu Town. Yuyao City, Zhejiang, China


    　　tel:0086-574 62487018


    　　fax:0086-574 62450209


    　　url:https://www.pugga.net


    　　email:yuyao@pugga.cn


    　　Pet Suppliers


    　　Dogs love to explore. It doesn't matter if it's a familiar route you take

    every day around the block or a long walk at the park. While most standard

    leashes restrict your furry pal's freedom, they're not the only option. The good

    retractable dog leashes allow you to choose when to let your pooch explore and

    how far while maintaining control of the walk.


    　　 pet product factory


    　　Most retractable dog leashes have built-in mechanisms that let you extend

    the leash to various distances and lock it into place, giving your dog the

    ability to walk freely when the time is right. Then, when it’s time to move on,

    you can call them over, and press a button to retract the leash.

    Service areas
    China, Zhejiang, and 台州市
    Address
    Building No. 6 C, No. 368, Luolong Road, Economic Development Zone, Haining, Zhejiang
    314400 China, Zhejiang, 台州市
    Macau SAR China
    +- www.menglisocks.com
      Add SEO element