Dogs love to explore. It doesn't matter if it's a familiar route you take

every day around the block or a long walk at the park. While most standard

leashes restrict your furry pal's freedom, they're not the only option. The good

retractable dog leashes allow you to choose when to let your pooch explore and

how far while maintaining control of the walk.





Most retractable dog leashes have built-in mechanisms that let you extend

the leash to various distances and lock it into place, giving your dog the

ability to walk freely when the time is right. Then, when it’s time to move on,

you can call them over, and press a button to retract the leash.