Brickell Line
Home Stagers in Miami, FL, USA
    Staging in Coral Gables , Brickell Line Brickell Line
    Staging in Coral Gables

    Brickell Line offers Home Staging, Custom Decor and E-Design services for homeowners, realtors, and businesses. Whether you need to stage or decorate an apartment, house, office, or short-term lease like airbnb and vrbo. We focus on identifying and enhancing the focal points of your home, creating emotional appeal, and widening the market of potential buyers. We carefully select individual furnishing, artwork, and specific accessories for the property. Brickell Line understands that buyers are viewing multiple properties prior to making their final decision. We are here to ensure your listing stands out from the others.

    Services
    • Vacant staging
    • occupied staging
    • E- Design
    • Interior Decor
    Service areas
    • Miami
    • Hollywood
    • Coral Gables
    • North Miami Beach
    • Pembroke Pines
    • Miami Beach
    • Fort Lauderdale
    • Hallandale
    • Miami Gardens
    • Plantation
    • Hialeah
    • Key Biscayne
    • FL
    • USA
    Address
    777 Brickell ave , Suite 500
    33131 Miami, FL, USA
    United States
    +1-3053059474 Brickellline@gmail.com
