Brickell Line offers Home Staging, Custom Decor and E-Design services for homeowners, realtors, and businesses. Whether you need to stage or decorate an apartment, house, office, or short-term lease like airbnb and vrbo. We focus on identifying and enhancing the focal points of your home, creating emotional appeal, and widening the market of potential buyers. We carefully select individual furnishing, artwork, and specific accessories for the property. Brickell Line understands that buyers are viewing multiple properties prior to making their final decision. We are here to ensure your listing stands out from the others.