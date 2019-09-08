Harold Electricals deal in all the required elements and high-quality lighting product which make a place to look great in the sense of lighting we provide all the lights such as Led Panel, COB Lights, Chandeliers, Wall light, Facade lights, Industrial lights and all light which you can think of. Consider visiting our site haroldelecticals.com for each and every lighting requirement.

Services All Lighting Products. Service areas India and New Delhi, Delhi Address B-4/8 Rajouri Garden, Basement, New Delhi—110027

110027 New Delhi, Delhi

India

+91-8802394281 haroldelectricals.com