Kingston 6 rhythm &amp; spice
    Kingston 6 Rhythm & Spice Bar & Grill. Serving breakfast, lunch, fish done to order, cocktails. Featuring rooftop gazebo outdoor style lounge. offerings karaoke, majors and premier league soccers among other sports each on the big screen. Check out our website for weekly events.

    Services
    • kingston 6
    • bar and grill
    • rhythm and spice
    • karaoke live events
    • venue rental
    Service areas
    Kingston and Jamaica
    Address
    23 Northside drive shop#17
    N/A Kingston, Jamaica
    Jamaica
    +- kingston6barandgrill.com
