Kingston 6 Rhythm & Spice Bar & Grill. Serving breakfast, lunch, fish done to order, cocktails. Featuring rooftop gazebo outdoor style lounge. offerings karaoke, majors and premier league soccers among other sports each on the big screen. Check out our website for weekly events.
- Services
- kingston 6
- bar and grill
- rhythm and spice
- karaoke live events
- venue rental
- Service areas
- Kingston and Jamaica
- Address
-
23 Northside drive shop#17
N/A Kingston, Jamaica
Jamaica
+- kingston6barandgrill.com