Ningbo Beilun Bolan Industry &amp; Trade Co.,Ltd.
Online Shops in Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
    mini trigger for cleaningMedicinal plastic bottles are important packaging

    products for pharmaceuticals. Plastic bottles that are processed by blow molding

    process are generally made of pet materials. So why should medicinal plastic

    bottles be made of PET?


    　　The reason why medicinal plastic bottles are made of PET material is mainly

    derived from PET material, which can be directly used for pharmaceutical

    packaging without cleaning or drying. It has light weight, high strength, not

    easy to break, good sealing performance, moisture proof and sanitation. It is

    widely used in the packaging of oral solid medicines and oral liquid medicines,

    etc., in line with the special standards of pharmaceutical packaging.

    Service areas
    Ningbo, Zhejiang, and China
    Address
    No.68,Chengwan New Village,Daqi,Beilun District,Ningbo ,China
    310300 Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
    China
    +86-15355115576 www.bolan-sprayer.com
