Contact us
Add：No.68,Chengwan New Village,Daqi,Beilun District,Ningbo ,China
Phone: +86-15355115576
Tel: +86-574-86142445
Fax: +86-574-86140720
E-mail: lynn@lotus-sprayer.com
mini trigger for cleaningMedicinal plastic bottles are important packaging
products for pharmaceuticals. Plastic bottles that are processed by blow molding
process are generally made of pet materials. So why should medicinal plastic
bottles be made of PET?
The reason why medicinal plastic bottles are made of PET material is mainly
derived from PET material, which can be directly used for pharmaceutical
packaging without cleaning or drying. It has light weight, high strength, not
easy to break, good sealing performance, moisture proof and sanitation. It is
widely used in the packaging of oral solid medicines and oral liquid medicines,
etc., in line with the special standards of pharmaceutical packaging.
- Service areas
- Ningbo, Zhejiang, and China
- Address
-
No.68,Chengwan New Village,Daqi,Beilun District,Ningbo ,China
310300 Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
China
+86-15355115576 www.bolan-sprayer.com