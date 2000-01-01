Zhejiang Changyu New Materials Co., Ltd established in April 2000, our annual output is 70,000 MT various metallized film, 6,000 MT ALOx film and 6,000 MT coated film. We are China metalized CPP film manufacturers. Changyu’s products are very popular in domestic market, we also export to Southeast Asia, Europe, America and other international markets. With technology and professional cooperation, Changyu has won good reputation in the market.