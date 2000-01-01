Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Zhejiang Changyu New Materials
Online Shops in China, Zhejiang, 台州市
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Zhejiang Changyu New Materials Co., Ltd established in April 2000, our annual output is 70,000 MT various metallized film, 6,000 MT ALOx film and 6,000 MT coated film. We are China metalized CPP film manufacturers. Changyu’s products are very popular in domestic market, we also export to Southeast Asia, Europe, America and other international markets. With technology and professional cooperation, Changyu has won good reputation in the market.

    Services
    wholesale metalized CPP film
    Service areas
    China, Zhejiang, and 台州市
    Address
    6th Xinhe Road, Xieqiao Town, Haining City, Zhejiang Province, China
    314406 China, Zhejiang, 台州市
    China
    +86-13456263964 www.hncypacking.com/product/vmcpp
      Add SEO element