Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Taizhou Huangyan Keshuo Mould &amp; Plastic
Other Businesses in Taizhou, Zhejiang, China
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Taizhou Huangyan Keshuo Mould & Plastic Co., Ltd is established in May 2003, located in Huangyan, Zhejiang, “ Hometown of Mould In China ”. We specialize in the design, development, and manufacture of various automotive parts, motorcycle parts, household appliances, bumper molds, a daily commodity, etc.

    Services
    automotive interior and exterior molds Suppliers
    Service areas
    Taizhou, Zhejiang, and China
    Address
    No. 18 Shangxian Road, Beicheng Industrial Zone, Huangyan, Taizhou, Zhejiang, China
    318020 Taizhou, Zhejiang, China
    China
    +86-57684335719 www.keshuomould.com/product
      Add SEO element