Contact
ADR:Donghong Industrial Zone, Ruoheng, Wenling ,Zhejiang, ChinaZhejiang,
China
Cell:+ 86-0576-86655111
Fax:+ 86-0576-86656222
Email:tznapot@tznapot.com
With the rapid development of industrial technology, cable cutters are used
more and more in our work, and become one of the necessities in our work and
life. It is especially suitable for the cutting of high-voltage PE, telephone
line and other cables. It is widely used in many industries such as electric
power, railway, automobile manufacturing, road, aviation, petrochemical
industry, etc.
We want to buy cable cutters and hope to buy better quality, but our
ordinary people do not have the knowledge to distinguish between good and bad,
then we can apply the simplest way to distinguish between good and bad, that is
to distinguish the pros and cons with the eyes. The appearance of the
high-quality cable should look uniform and moisturized. Plastic parts such as
plastic handles do not have scratches, shadows, dents, etc., and the assembly of
the sword of the outer casing part
- Service areas
- China, Zhejiang, and 台州市
- Address
-
Donghong Industrial Zone, Ruoheng, Wenling
314500 China, Zhejiang, 台州市
Macau SAR China
+- www.tznapot.com