Taizhou NAIBO Machinery Co., Ltd
Glass Manufacturers in China, Zhejiang, 台州市
    　　ADR:Donghong Industrial Zone, Ruoheng, Wenling ,Zhejiang, ChinaZhejiang,

    China


    　　Cell:+ 86-0576-86655111


    　　Fax:+ 86-0576-86656222


    　　Email:tznapot@tznapot.com


    　　HYDRAULIC

    CABLE CUTTERS Manufacturers


    　　With the rapid development of industrial technology, cable cutters are used

    more and more in our work, and become one of the necessities in our work and

    life. It is especially suitable for the cutting of high-voltage PE, telephone

    line and other cables. It is widely used in many industries such as electric

    power, railway, automobile manufacturing, road, aviation, petrochemical

    industry, etc.


    　　BATTERY

    CABLE CUTTERS Manufacturers


    　　We want to buy cable cutters and hope to buy better quality, but our

    ordinary people do not have the knowledge to distinguish between good and bad,

    then we can apply the simplest way to distinguish between good and bad, that is

    to distinguish the pros and cons with the eyes. The appearance of the

    high-quality cable should look uniform and moisturized. Plastic parts such as

    plastic handles do not have scratches, shadows, dents, etc., and the assembly of

    the sword of the outer casing part

    Service areas
    China, Zhejiang, and 台州市
    Address
    Donghong Industrial Zone, Ruoheng, Wenling
    314500 China, Zhejiang, 台州市
    Macau SAR China
    +- www.tznapot.com
