Beast Production Company London
Designers in London, UK
    • Beast is an Award-Winning Production Company & Creative Content Agency in London, UK. From concept to delivery our skill as a Production Company & Creative Content Agency is to create a compelling narrative that will engage the viewer. At Beast London our experience of working in mainstream TV commercial productions for over 20 years gives us the tools to take on any project and make it exceptional. We are one of the best creative video production companies in the business and we have plenty of awards (including a coveted Cannes Lions) and recommendations from all of our clients to prove it. We have a team of Film Directors, Film Producers, Editorial Photographers, Film Editors, Copywriters and Art Directors who are problem solvers and visionaries. When it comes to running a professional London production company it is important to be methodical and patient. The key to our business model is collaboration. Running a top film production company is all about teamwork. We think the best work is produced when client, creative content agency and production company all work together to achieve what should be a common goal. As a creative content agency, we are able to reduce production costs because we know how to gain production value and reduce non-essential expenses. That’s also why we often partner up with top London adverting agencies or even other creative agencies in the UK that not only require a production company but also help with creative development from an award-winning creative content agency like Beast.
    Services
    Creative Content, Digital Content, and Production Company
    Service areas
    London and UK
    Address
    6-10 Dunston St, Haggerston, London E8 4EB, UK
    84 London, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-7340462818 beast.agency
