Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Zhuji Guanghui
Engineering offices in Cherryvale, KS, USA
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • terry and plain sock knitting machine


    The Company R & D and manufacturing technology is quite strong; company has a wealth of experience in Socks Machine Suppliers. manufacturing, with a large number of advanced processing and testing equipmenfirst-class production process design and process control, so that each batch of products are more stable and traceable, accessing to efficient production control; monitor the quality of each batch of products strictly according to the supplier's index.

    Services
    Socks Knitting Machine
    Service areas
    Cherryvale, KS, USA
    Address
    Zhuji City, Shaoxing City, Zhejiang Province Datang Road Kaiyuan Road 150-152
    312000 Cherryvale, KS, USA
    United States
    +1-3758511088 www.weifengmachinery.com/product/terry-and-plain-sock-knitting-machine
    Legal disclosure

    As a Professional 

    China terry and plain sock knitting machine-Fully Computerized Socks Machine Comapny

     and 

    terry and plain sock knitting machine-Fully Computerized Socks Machine Factory

    ,we are modern enterprise specialized in terry and plain sock knitting machine-Fully Computerized Socks Machine and set R&D, integrating and service in one.

      Add SEO element