Sohni Saiban
Home Builders in Karachi, Pakistan
    Sohni Saiban, apartment for sale in Karachi, is ideally situated at a prime location in the heart of future residential center of Karachi, along the Main Super Highway and adjacent to the Daewoo Terminal. sohni saiban is acutely away from the urban pollution prevalentin Karachi. Linked with II Chundrigar road via Lyari Expressway, the hub of commercial Karachi & with all the essential destinations less than 10 – 20 minutes away like Karachi University, Baqai Medical College and Memon Hospital and conveniently connected with areas like Buffer Zone and Federal B Area. These luxury flats for sale in Karachi are at a focal point of future residence.

    Address
    near Khan Saab Restaurant, Quetta Town Sector 3 B Gulzar E Hijri Scheme 33
    12010 Karachi, Pakistan
    Pakistan
    +92-3377492715 sohnisaiban.com
