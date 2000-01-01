Monsoon Solutions is an engineering services and consulting company specializing in printed circuit board design and manufacturing. We are motivated by long-term relationships rather than short-term profits. This formula makes for enjoyable work and prosperous business. Monsoon Solutions was established in early 2000 by Jeff Reinhold, Darin Dix, and Paul Butler. Having worked for companies whose focus was on shareholder value, the three set out to create a company that prioritized quality work, employees and customers. Monsoon Solutions was established in early 2000 by Jeff Reinhold, Darin Dix, and Paul Butler. Having worked for companies whose focus was on shareholder value, the three set out to create a company that prioritized quality work, employees and customers. Today, Monsoon is more than 30 employees strong with a diverse business that offers a complete package of PCB related services. Our team offers expert design, analysis, schematic capture, fabrication, assembly, procurement, testing, and custom packaging to meet customer’s deadlines while providing the best solutions.



