As a famous disposable IV sets Manufacturers and suppliers in China, Zhejiang

Jinghuan Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd. is an international trade enterprise

combined with factory,specializing in the manufacturing of Disposable

syringe,Disposable infusion set, Disposable IV sets, Disposable hypodermic

needle, Disposable

vagina speculum Manufacturers. Since establishment, our company has always

adhered to the quality policy of “Excellent Quality and Excellent Service”. At

present, our products are mainly sold domestically and are also constantly

developing export trade.





Website: https://www.jinghuanmedical.com/





Address: Shaowa Village Industrial Zone,Qinggang Town,Yuhuan

City,Zhejiang,China





Mobile: 86-18869996568





Phone: 86-576-87101256





Fax: 86-576-87102256





Email: jinghuan@zjjhyl.com