As a famous disposable IV sets Manufacturers and suppliers in China, Zhejiang
Jinghuan Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd. is an international trade enterprise
combined with factory,specializing in the manufacturing of Disposable
syringe,Disposable infusion set, Disposable IV sets, Disposable hypodermic
needle, Disposable
vagina speculum Manufacturers. Since establishment, our company has always
adhered to the quality policy of “Excellent Quality and Excellent Service”. At
present, our products are mainly sold domestically and are also constantly
developing export trade.
Website: https://www.jinghuanmedical.com/
Address: Shaowa Village Industrial Zone,Qinggang Town,Yuhuan
City,Zhejiang,China
Mobile: 86-18869996568
Phone: 86-576-87101256
Fax: 86-576-87102256
Email: jinghuan@zjjhyl.com
- Services
- Disposable IV Sets
- Service areas
- Disposable IV Sets and China, Zhejiang, 台州市
- Address
-
Shaowa Village Industrial Zone,Qinggang Town,Yuhuan City,Zhejiang,China
317600 China, Zhejiang, 台州市
Macau SAR China
+- www.jinghuanmedical.com/product
Zhejiang Jinghuan Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd is an international wholesale
Disposable IV Sets Manufacturers and Disposable IV Set suppliers in
China, Welcome!