Zhejiang Jinghuan Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd.
Other Businesses in China, Zhejiang, 台州市
    • As a famous disposable IV sets Manufacturers and suppliers in China, Zhejiang

    Jinghuan Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd. is an international trade enterprise

    combined with factory,specializing in the manufacturing of Disposable

    syringe,Disposable infusion set, Disposable IV sets, Disposable hypodermic

    needle, Disposable

    vagina speculum Manufacturers. Since establishment, our company has always

    adhered to the quality policy of “Excellent Quality and Excellent Service”. At

    present, our products are mainly sold domestically and are also constantly

    developing export trade.


    Website: https://www.jinghuanmedical.com/


    Address: Shaowa Village Industrial Zone,Qinggang Town,Yuhuan

    City,Zhejiang,China


    Mobile: 86-18869996568


    Phone: 86-576-87101256


    Fax: 86-576-87102256


    Email: jinghuan@zjjhyl.com

    Services
    Disposable IV Sets
    Service areas
    Disposable IV Sets and China, Zhejiang, 台州市
    Address
    Shaowa Village Industrial Zone,Qinggang Town,Yuhuan City,Zhejiang,China
    317600 China, Zhejiang, 台州市
    Macau SAR China
    +- www.jinghuanmedical.com/product
    Legal disclosure

