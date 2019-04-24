Your browser is out-of-date.

Stylish Kitchens
Kitchen Manufacturers in Pietermaritzburg
    Modern Grey Coloured Kitchen With Peninsular Island
    A Small Kitchen
    Modern Yellow Kitchen with Gola Handle System
    Kitchen Cupboard Design in Pietermaritzburg

    Stylish Kitchens is where the dream of beautiful kitchens are born. The quality of our built-in cupboards is beyond expectation. Our team of expert designers will guide you

    every step of the way to realizing the perfect kitchen or bedroom cupboards.

    Our beautifully designed kitchens are the heart and soul of every home.

    Services
    • Kitchen Manufacturers
    • Built-in Cupboards
    • Bedroom Cupboards
    • Kitchen Cupboard Fitting
    • Kitchen design
    • Cabinetry Design
    Service areas
    Pietermaritzburg and KwaZulu Natal
    Address
    21 Clough Street
    3200 Pietermaritzburg
    South Africa
    +27-825317529 stylishkitchens.co.za

    Reviews

    I have the most beautiful kitchen and most practical al done very professionally
    almost 2 years ago
    Project date: March 2020
    Edit
    Bernice Bancole (OWSD-Benin/BW4S)
    Stylist Kitchen is a professional company which work is excellent and on time.
    3 months ago
    Show all 9 reviews
