Stretch ceilings & accessories

Your old blanket has had its day, is it cracked or just not worth seeing? Then you are exactly right here! At Spanndo you will find modern light ceilings according to your taste. Whether monochrome, colorful, with structure, motif print or as a luminous ceiling, furnishing dreams come true. They come in a wide variety of colors, textures and patterns. They adapt to any room and create a cozy ambience. See for yourself! Take a look at the fascinating selection in our online shop and design your own blanket!

It's just that easy with Spanndo.

It has never been so easy to beautify your own ceiling view. Individual ceiling cladding from Spanndo is simply installed over the existing ceiling - no demolition, no dust and very little work. The result will inspire you! Your old blanket disappears from view. Assembly is easy. It guarantees an impressive result and can easily be carried out on your own.

Our promise: With Spanndo it will be a smooth thing.

We do not leave you alone! You will receive professional support when designing your blanket. We take care of you from A to Z - from the first request to the delivery of your blanket. We offer simple online tools and personal buying advice. Our team has a solution for every project. This means that renovating and modernizing works in no time. Simply design the blanket, select the material and order! Look forward to a smooth ceiling covering to match your furnishing style.



