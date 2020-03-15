Ningbo Dongyu Nonwoven Co., Ltd is a municipal high-tech enterprise with high reputation.

Main products: non-woven face mask(colored non-woven mask, hot air non-woven mask, hot-rolled non-woven mask, spun-bonded non-woven mask), dust-free paper

(Airlaid Paper), composite core (ultra-thin diapers (For diapers), composite staple fiber, disposable sanitary products (such as disposable masks, activated carbon masks), wet facial wipes, wipes for life and industry, etc. Annual production capacity: 11,000 tons of non-woven fabrics, 12,000 tons of Airlaid Paper, 10,000 tons of composite staple fiber, 500 million pieces of sanitary products, all of which have high quality.





Dongyu will continue to make persistent efforts and plan to make a large investment within two years. By 2015, our company has doubled our production and sales capacity. Meanwhile, Dongyu will continue to adhere to the corporate philosophy of "Create Excellent Products for A Better Life". We would like to cooperate with customers at home and abroad to create a brighter future