Zhejiang Beifeng Refrigeration Equipment Co.,Ltd
Building Supplies in China, Zhejiang, 台州市
    • Plug-in Kitchen Refrigerator Condensing Units Manufacturers
    Zhejiang province, The company covers an area of 90 mu and has a production room of 60,000 square meters ，and have three sales companies in Shanghai, Beijing and Guangzhou.Has strong technology power，advanced equipmet，complete variety，stable quality.which have Compressor and Condensing unit series,Chiller,Condenser series,Evaporator series,Heat pump unit series,Agent products,Accessories and Refrigeration Equipment Zhejiang Beifeng Refrigeration Equipment Co.,Ltd Add: NO.761 ZhenXing Road，Ganlin Town，Shengzhou City，Zhejiang，China Domestic Sales Tel:86-575-83064058 Mobile:86-18957537888 Foreign Trade Department Mobile & WhatsApp:+86-15715835375 Fax: +86-575-83666811 E-mail: beifeng@bfcold.com URL:https://www.bfcold.com/product/air-cooler/
    China, Zhejiang, and 台州市
    Address
    NO.761 ZhenXing Road，Ganlin Town，Shengzhou City，Zhejiang，China
    345100 China, Zhejiang, 台州市
    United States
    +1-8957537888 www.bfcold.com/product/heat-pump-unit
