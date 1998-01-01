Your browser is out-of-date.

Ningbo Xiatao Plastic Industry Co., Ltd
Electricians in Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
Reviews (0)
Services

  • Non-Metallic Connectors
  • Plastic Conduit Connectors
    • Ningbo Xiatao Plastic Industry Co., Ltd
    Click to complete

    Ningbo Xiatao Plastic Industry Co., Ltd was established in 1998, and locates

    in the beautiful seaside city-Xiangshan,Ningbo. as a professional China zinc die

    casting manufacturers and Conduit

    Elbows Factory, we are specializes in wholesale Product, plastic Conduit

    connectors, zinc die-casting fittings,steel and malleable products. To control

    the quality,we have passed ISO9001:2015 and TS16949:2002 quality

    systemapproval,and some of the products got the approval of UL,CSA and ROHS etc.

    we has a team of skillful and experienced,which help customers to design

    reliable and effective solutions.


    Homepage: https://www.nbxiatao.com


    Add:Binhai Industrial Park,Xiangshan, Ningbo,Zhejiang,China


    Tel: 86-574-65803802/65803801


    Fax: 86-574-65803805


    Email: sales@xiatao-plastic.com

    Service areas
    Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
    Address
    Binhai Industrial Park,Xiangshan, Ningbo,Zhejiang,China
    315700 Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
    Macau SAR China
    +- www.nbxiatao.com/product/nonmetallic-fittings
    Legal disclosure

    Ningbo Xiatao Plastic Industry Co., Ltd is a professional China Plastic

    Conduit Connectors Manufacturers and wholesale Non-Conduit Connectors factory,

    Welcome!

