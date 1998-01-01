Ningbo Xiatao Plastic Industry Co., Ltd was established in 1998, and locates

in the beautiful seaside city-Xiangshan,Ningbo. as a professional China zinc die

casting manufacturers and Conduit

Elbows Factory, we are specializes in wholesale Product, plastic Conduit

connectors, zinc die-casting fittings,steel and malleable products. To control

the quality,we have passed ISO9001:2015 and TS16949:2002 quality

systemapproval,and some of the products got the approval of UL,CSA and ROHS etc.

we has a team of skillful and experienced,which help customers to design

reliable and effective solutions.





Homepage: https://www.nbxiatao.com





Add:Binhai Industrial Park,Xiangshan, Ningbo,Zhejiang,China





Tel: 86-574-65803802/65803801





Fax: 86-574-65803805





Email: sales@xiatao-plastic.com