KP Garden Design &amp; Landscapes
Landscape Designers in Lancing, UK
    • When you are tired of your daily hustle, relax in the most calming space in your home where nature will take all your stress away. Yes, we are talking about your garden, and if it needs upkeep to return to its days of glory, we at KPGD can make it happen for you. With the best equipment and talented staff at our disposal, KPGD serves as the most reputed garden design and maintenance service in the region. From new landscaping to regular upkeep, we keep tabs on your garden's condition to ensure that it appears fresh, beautiful and attractive always. To know more about our passionate team and their landscaping services, call today.


    Email id: kp.gardendesign@ntlworld.com

    Services
    Garden Design and Landscapers
    Service areas
    Lancing, UK
    Address
    5 Norbury Drive, North Lancing
    BN15 0QN Lancing, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-1903600332 www.kpgd.co.uk
