Taizhou Ming Pai Packing Co., Ltd.
Other Businesses in Taizhou, Zhejiang, China
    • Taizhou Ming Pai Packing Co., Ltd is a China Strapping Machines Manufacturers

    and Strapping Packing Tools Suppliers,provide the best Strapping Machine Price.

    Covering an area of 3,000 square meters, we now have over 50 employees, an

    annual sales figure that exceeds USD1.4million. Our well-equipped facilities and

    excellent quality control throughout all stages of production enables us to

    guarantee total customer satisfaction, and we provide guarantees in terms of

    repair, replacement and refund for all the goods like Pallet

    Strapping Machines Manufacturers. Besides, we have received CE

    certification.


    Homepage: https://www.packing-machine.net


    Add: NO.12,SHANGJIN XIAN,HONGJIA STREET,JIAOJIANG,TAIZHOU,ZHEJIANG, CHINA


    Mobile: 86 13073870723


    TEL: 86-0576-88031345


    Email: 3051511384@qq.com

    Address
    NO.12,SHANGJIN XIAN,HONGJIA STREET,JIAOJIANG,TAIZHOU,ZHEJIANG, CHINA
    317700 Taizhou, Zhejiang, China
    China
    +86-13073870723 www.packing-machine.net
