Taizhou Ming Pai Packing Co., Ltd is a China Strapping Machines Manufacturers
and Strapping Packing Tools Suppliers,provide the best Strapping Machine Price.
Covering an area of 3,000 square meters, we now have over 50 employees, an
annual sales figure that exceeds USD1.4million. Our well-equipped facilities and
excellent quality control throughout all stages of production enables us to
guarantee total customer satisfaction, and we provide guarantees in terms of
repair, replacement and refund for all the goods like Pallet
Strapping Machines Manufacturers. Besides, we have received CE
certification.
Homepage: https://www.packing-machine.net
Add: NO.12,SHANGJIN XIAN,HONGJIA STREET,JIAOJIANG,TAIZHOU,ZHEJIANG, CHINA
Mobile: 86 13073870723
TEL: 86-0576-88031345
Email: 3051511384@qq.com
- Services
- Strapping Machine
- Strapping Tool
- Packing Tool
- Strapping Machine Price
- Service areas
- Strapping Machine
- Strapping Tool
- Packing Tool
- Strapping Machine Price
- Taizhou
- Zhejiang
- China
- Address
-
NO.12,SHANGJIN XIAN,HONGJIA STREET,JIAOJIANG,TAIZHOU,ZHEJIANG, CHINA
317700 Taizhou, Zhejiang, China
China
+86-13073870723 www.packing-machine.net
Taizhou Ming Pai Packing Co., Ltd is a China Strapping Machines
Manufacturers and Strapping Packing Tools Suppliers,provide the best
Strapping Machine Price.