Markham Heating and Cooling Pros have provided premium skills to thousands of properties across the Markham, Ontario area with professional heating and cooling services. We provide access to a wide range of high quality products and our talented technicians use the latest in HVAC installation and repair machinery to guarantee for our customers a safe, efficient, and streamlined result. Our company have built a reputation as the number one heating and cooling team available through our commitment to providing genuine customer service, and detail oriented craftsmanship in the services we provide. Customers come to us to provide affordable, professional work that will ensure optimal comfort and cleanliness within a home.



