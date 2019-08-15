We are a service oriented architecture and Interior Design studio, specialising in residential and commercial properties. We produce customized designs and solutions to suit our clients' requirements.
- Services
- Architectural
- interior design
- design
- interior decorator
- architect
- interior designer
- contractor
- project management
- 1bhk
- 2bhk
- 3bhk
- 4bhk
- 5bhk
- villa
- bungalow
- residential interiors
- commercial interiors
- hospitality interiors
- office interior
- home office interior
- home office
- shop
- studio
- restaurant
- cafe
- Show all 25 services
- Service areas
- THANE
- Address
-
17/34, Vijay Nagari Annex,
400615 THANE
India
+91-9920599643 www.corelate.design