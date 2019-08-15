Your browser is out-of-date.

Corelate. Architecture | Interior Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in THANE
    • Kad Residence, Corelate. Architecture | Interior Design Corelate. Architecture | Interior Design Living room Solid Wood Beige
    Kad Residence, Corelate. Architecture | Interior Design Corelate. Architecture | Interior Design Classic style doors Plywood Brown
    Kad Residence, Corelate. Architecture | Interior Design Corelate. Architecture | Interior Design Classic style dining room Wood Wood effect
    +9
    Kad Residence
    Date Residence, Corelate. Architecture | Interior Design Corelate. Architecture | Interior Design Small bedroom Plywood Beige
    Date Residence, Corelate. Architecture | Interior Design Corelate. Architecture | Interior Design Kitchen units Tiles Beige
    Date Residence, Corelate. Architecture | Interior Design Corelate. Architecture | Interior Design Modern Bathroom Glass Multicolored
    +5
    Date Residence
    Patil Residence, Corelate. Architecture | Interior Design Corelate. Architecture | Interior Design Kitchen units Quartz
    Patil Residence, Corelate. Architecture | Interior Design Corelate. Architecture | Interior Design Kitchen units Wood Multicolored
    Patil Residence, Corelate. Architecture | Interior Design Corelate. Architecture | Interior Design Small bedroom Wood Beige
    +16
    Patil Residence
    We are a service oriented architecture and Interior Design studio, specialising in residential and commercial properties. We produce customized designs and solutions to suit our clients' requirements.
    Services
    • Architectural
    • interior design
    • design
    • interior decorator
    • architect
    • interior designer
    • contractor
    • project management
    • 1bhk
    • 2bhk
    • 3bhk
    • 4bhk
    • 5bhk
    • villa
    • bungalow
    • residential interiors
    • commercial interiors
    • hospitality interiors
    • office interior
    • home office interior
    • home office
    • shop
    • studio
    • restaurant
    • cafe
    Service areas
    THANE
    Address
    17/34, Vijay Nagari Annex,
    400615 THANE
    India
    +91-9920599643 www.corelate.design
