DMH begun in 1998 as a private clinic known as Dr Michael Heng Dental Surgery, is committed to serving family dental needs in the city of Kota Kinabalu. It is situated at a strategic location with easy access. Over the years, the patients profiles and needs have evolved and in response to this change, we now have a team of dental professionals. Night dental services are also available.
Address
-
Lot 17,18,19, 1st floor, Damai Plaza Phase 4, Lorong Pokok Kayu Manis 2
88450 Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, Malaysia
Malaysia
+60-88245452 www.dmhdental.com