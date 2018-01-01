Amy Peltier Interior Design & Home is an award-winning interior design studio and home store offering a wide array of quality furnishings, unique light fixtures, customizable artwork, and bespoke accessories. With design studios located on both the East and West Coast, and a retail studio located in the heart of South Pasadena, our signature preppy vibe is always infused with a dose of California casual – a little classic, a little modern, and always fresh. Our signature approach to design, function and all the tiny details are why families seek out Amy Peltier to create their Simple. Happy. Home.
- Services
- Furniture Sales
- 3D Rendering
- Bathroom Design
- Custom Bathroom Vanities
- Custom Cabinets
- Custom Kitchen Cabinets
- Custom Pantries
- Custom Walk-in Closets
- Drafting
- Floor Plans
- Kitchen Design
- Laundry Room Design
- Lighting Design
- Mudroom Design
- Custom Cabinet Doors
- Custom Countertops
- Home Additions
- Home Extensions
- Pantry Design
- Bathroom Remodeling
- Kitchen Remodeling
- Show all 21 services
- Service areas
- Bradbury CA
- Pasadena
- South Pasadena
- San Marino CA
- La Canada Flintridge CA
- Altadena CA
- Monrovia CA
- Sierra Madre CA
- Los Angeles
- Los Feliz LA
- Hollywood Hills LA
- Show all 11 service areas
- Company awards
- Amy has been awarded the Best of Pasadena for both interior design firm and furniture store. As a member of the American Society of Interior Designers, her accomplishments include being awarded the “Presidential Citation” award for distinguished service to the profession.
- Address
-
2285 Huntington Dr
91108 San Marino
United States
+1-6267992265 peltierinteriors.com