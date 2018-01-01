Your browser is out-of-date.

Amy Peltier Interior Design &amp; Home
Interior Designers & Decorators in San Marino
    La Canada Family Home
    Charming Pasadena Cottage
    2018 Showcase House of Design – Grand Foyer
    Pacific Palisades Family Room
    Mid-century modern remodel
    San Marino New Construction
    Amy Peltier Interior Design & Home is an award-winning interior design studio and home store offering a wide array of quality furnishings, unique light fixtures, customizable artwork, and bespoke accessories. With design studios located on both the East and West Coast, and a retail studio located in the heart of South Pasadena, our signature preppy vibe is always infused with a dose of California casual – a little classic, a little modern, and always fresh. Our signature approach to design, function and all the tiny details are why families seek out Amy Peltier to create their Simple. Happy. Home.

    Services
    • Furniture Sales
    • 3D Rendering
    • Bathroom Design
    • Custom Bathroom Vanities
    • Custom Cabinets
    • Custom Kitchen Cabinets
    • Custom Pantries
    • Custom Walk-in Closets
    • Drafting
    • Floor Plans
    • Kitchen Design
    • Laundry Room Design
    • Lighting Design
    • Mudroom Design
    • Custom Cabinet Doors
    • Custom Countertops
    • Home Additions
    • Home Extensions
    • Pantry Design
    • Bathroom Remodeling
    • Kitchen Remodeling
    Service areas
    • Bradbury CA
    • Pasadena
    • South Pasadena
    • San Marino CA
    • La Canada Flintridge CA
    • Altadena CA
    • Monrovia CA
    • Sierra Madre CA
    • Los Angeles
    • Los Feliz LA
    • Hollywood Hills LA
    Company awards
    Amy has been awarded the Best of Pasadena for both interior design firm and furniture store. As a member of the American Society of Interior Designers, her accomplishments include being awarded the “Presidential Citation” award for distinguished service to the profession.
    Address
    2285 Huntington Dr
    91108 San Marino
    United States
    +1-6267992265 peltierinteriors.com
