We are Palm Desert Pool Resurfacing located in Palm Desert, California. Our specialty is swimming pool resurfacing and refinishing. Everyone in Coachella Valley knows the sun takes an immense toll on everything, including your swimming pools. Everyone also knows that having a swimming pool in Palm Desert is a must. If your existing swimming pool needs to be resurfaced or refinished, we can help. Our affordable and custom plans can fit any budget. For small pools and spas to large community sized pools to high-end custom pools, we can do it all when is comes to swimming pool resurfacing in Palm Desert.

Services Pool Resurfacing Palm Desert CA

Pool Plastering Palm Desert CA

Swimming Pool Builders Palm Desert CA

Concrete Contractors Palm Desert CA Service areas Palm Desert, CA, and USA Address 44855 San Jacinto Ave

92260 Palm Desert, CA, USA

United States

+1-7609837655 poolresurfacingpalmdesert.com