Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Palm Desert Pool Resurfacing
Pools & Spas in Palm Desert, CA, USA
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete
    We are Palm Desert Pool Resurfacing located in Palm Desert, California. Our specialty is swimming pool resurfacing and refinishing. Everyone in Coachella Valley knows the sun takes an immense toll on everything, including your swimming pools. Everyone also knows that having a swimming pool in Palm Desert is a must. If your existing swimming pool needs to be resurfaced or refinished, we can help. Our affordable and custom plans can fit any budget. For small pools and spas to large community sized pools to high-end custom pools, we can do it all when is comes to swimming pool resurfacing in Palm Desert.
    Services
    • Pool Resurfacing Palm Desert CA
    • Pool Plastering Palm Desert CA
    • Swimming Pool Builders Palm Desert CA
    • Concrete Contractors Palm Desert CA
    Service areas
    Palm Desert, CA, and USA
    Address
    44855 San Jacinto Ave
    92260 Palm Desert, CA, USA
    United States
    +1-7609837655 poolresurfacingpalmdesert.com
      Add SEO element