Triple Star Commercial Cleaning Services
Building cleaning in Christchurch, New Zealand
Reviews (0)
    • We are commercial carpet cleaners who can get rid of odours, dust mites and stains from your rugs or carpet anywhere in the Christchurch area. Are you a homeowner or landlord with problems stains in your carpets or maybe you have areas of carpet that need refinishing or revitalization?


    Services
    • carpet cleaning
    • carpet cleaners christchurch
    • carpet cleaner christchurch
    Service areas
    Christchurch and New Zealand
    Address
    -
    8025 Christchurch, New Zealand
    New Zealand
    +64-800901223 www.3plestar.nz/carpet-cleaning-christchurch
