Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Ningbo Eastdragon Hadware Co., Ltd
Other Businesses in Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Trekking Pole, Ningbo Eastdragon Hadware Co., Ltd Ningbo Eastdragon Hadware Co., Ltd
    Trekking Pole

    Ningbo Eastdragon Hardware CO., Ltd. Is a professional outdoor sporting products supplier integrating research , development , production and trade. The company adheres to the principle of “ human based and technological innovation” . It owns more than 90 R&D technicians and managers with senior or intermediate profession altitle in various fields and more than 350 sets of advanced production equipment . The company covers an area of 50,000 square meter and has a staff of 300 people . It boasts abundant R&D and production capability.


    At present , the company mainly produces outdoor sporting products like ski sticks , skis , trekking/hiking sticks , carabiners , and other skiing and mountaineering tools . Meanwhile we provide Nordic walking sticks , cane walkers and other health improving product.

    Services
    • trekking pole
    • ski pole
    • cross country pole
    • hiking pole
    Service areas
    Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
    Address
    Xibin Village, Shenzhen Town
    315614 Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
    China
    +86-57465235888 www.nbedh.com
      Add SEO element