Zhejiang Great Electrical Co., Ltd.
Electricians in Jiaxing, Zhejiang, China
Reviews
Services

  • Miniature Relays
  • Magnetic Latching Relays
    • Zhejiang Great Electrical Co., Ltd is a science and technology manufacturer specialized in research, development, production and sales of latching relay, shunt resistors and current transformer. Successively obtaining Zhejiang science and technology enterprise, Jiaxing new and high technology DC Immunity current transformer enterprise, Jiashan technology R&D center, consecution three year acquire the top three Jiashan industrial value per acre.


    Service areas
    Jiaxing, Zhejiang, China
    Address
    No.38 South Taoyuan Road, Yaozhuang Town,Jiashan County, Jiaxing City, Zhejiang Province, China
    314000 Jiaxing, Zhejiang, China
    Macau SAR China
    +- www.great-relay.com
