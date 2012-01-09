Your browser is out-of-date.

Holly Anderson Fine Art
Artists & Artisans in Phoenix, AZ, USA
Reviews (0)
    • Large Fluid Alcohol Ink Art Paintings, Luxury Marbled Wall Art, Panel Wall Art, Vertical Stripe Painting, Metal Wall Art Print, Abstract Contemporary Modern Industrial BOHO office wall art nature wall art by Holly Anderson, Holly Anderson Fine Art Holly Anderson Fine Art ArtworkPictures & paintings Multicolored
    Large Fluid Alcohol Ink Art Paintings, Luxury Marbled Wall Art, Panel Wall Art, Vertical Stripe Painting, Metal Wall Art Print, Abstract Contemporary Modern Industrial BOHO office wall art nature wall art by Holly Anderson, Holly Anderson Fine Art Holly Anderson Fine Art ArtworkPictures & paintings Metal Multicolored
    Large Fluid Alcohol Ink Art Paintings, Luxury Marbled Wall Art, Panel Wall Art, Vertical Stripe Painting, Metal Wall Art Print, Abstract Contemporary Modern Industrial BOHO office wall art nature wall art by Holly Anderson
    Large Fluid Alcohol Ink Art Paintings, Luxury Marbled Wall Art, Panel Wall Art, Vertical Stripe Painting, Metal Wall Art Print, Abstract Contemporary Modern Industrial BOHO office wall art nature wall art Variatis by Holly Anderson , Holly Anderson Fine Art Holly Anderson Fine Art ArtworkPictures & paintings Metal Multicolored
    Large Fluid Alcohol Ink Art Paintings, Luxury Marbled Wall Art, Panel Wall Art, Vertical Stripe Painting, Metal Wall Art Print, Abstract Contemporary Modern Industrial BOHO office wall art nature wall art Variatis by Holly Anderson , Holly Anderson Fine Art Holly Anderson Fine Art ArtworkPictures & paintings Metal Multicolored
    Large Fluid Alcohol Ink Art Paintings, Luxury Marbled Wall Art, Panel Wall Art, Vertical Stripe Painting, Metal Wall Art Print, Abstract Contemporary Modern Industrial BOHO office wall art nature wall art Variatis by Holly Anderson , Holly Anderson Fine Art Holly Anderson Fine Art ArtworkPictures & paintings Multicolored
    +1
    Large Fluid Alcohol Ink Art Paintings, Luxury Marbled Wall Art, Panel Wall Art, Vertical Stripe Painting, Metal Wall Art Print, Abstract Contemporary Modern Industrial BOHO office wall art nature wall art Variatis by Holly Anderson 
    Large Fluid Alcohol Ink Art Paintings, Luxury Marbled Wall Art, Panel Wall Art, Vertical Stripe Painting, Metal Wall Art Print, Abstract Contemporary Modern Industrial BOHO office wall art nature wall art BEAUTOS by Holly Anderson , Holly Anderson Fine Art Holly Anderson Fine Art ArtworkPictures & paintings Metal Multicolored
    Large Fluid Alcohol Ink Art Paintings, Luxury Marbled Wall Art, Panel Wall Art, Vertical Stripe Painting, Metal Wall Art Print, Abstract Contemporary Modern Industrial BOHO office wall art nature wall art BEAUTOS by Holly Anderson , Holly Anderson Fine Art Holly Anderson Fine Art ArtworkPictures & paintings Metal Multicolored
    Large Fluid Alcohol Ink Art Paintings, Luxury Marbled Wall Art, Panel Wall Art, Vertical Stripe Painting, Metal Wall Art Print, Abstract Contemporary Modern Industrial BOHO office wall art nature wall art BEAUTOS by Holly Anderson , Holly Anderson Fine Art Holly Anderson Fine Art ArtworkPictures & paintings Metal Multicolored
    +2
    Large Fluid Alcohol Ink Art Paintings, Luxury Marbled Wall Art, Panel Wall Art, Vertical Stripe Painting, Metal Wall Art Print, Abstract Contemporary Modern Industrial BOHO office wall art nature wall art BEAUTOS by Holly Anderson
    Alcohol Ink Panting , unique 3-D Magnetic Sculpture, High End Creative Sculpture, Interactive sculpture, office sculpture, eco gift idea, affordable art sculpture, Holly Anderson Fine Art Holly Anderson Fine Art ArtworkSculptures Copper/Bronze/Brass Green
    Alcohol Ink Panting , unique 3-D Magnetic Sculpture, High End Creative Sculpture, Interactive sculpture, office sculpture, eco gift idea, affordable art sculpture, Holly Anderson Fine Art Holly Anderson Fine Art ArtworkSculptures Natural Fibre Blue
    Alcohol Ink Panting , unique 3-D Magnetic Sculpture, High End Creative Sculpture, Interactive sculpture, office sculpture, eco gift idea, affordable art sculpture, Holly Anderson Fine Art Holly Anderson Fine Art ArtworkPictures & paintings Synthetic Green
    +3
    Alcohol Ink Panting , unique 3-D Magnetic Sculpture, High End Creative Sculpture, Interactive sculpture, office sculpture, eco gift idea, affordable art sculpture
    Large Wall Art on Metal, Textured Fluid Alcohol Ink Art Painting Print in Purples and Violet, Contemporary Abstract Wall Art, Office Wall Art, Purple Home Decor Ideas by Holly Anderson SPIRIT MEADOW, Holly Anderson Fine Art Holly Anderson Fine Art ArtworkPictures & paintings Purple/Violet
    Large Wall Art on Metal, Textured Fluid Alcohol Ink Art Painting Print in Purples and Violet, Contemporary Abstract Wall Art, Office Wall Art, Purple Home Decor Ideas by Holly Anderson SPIRIT MEADOW, Holly Anderson Fine Art Holly Anderson Fine Art Living roomFireplaces & accessories Purple/Violet
    Large Wall Art on Metal, Textured Fluid Alcohol Ink Art Painting Print in Purples and Violet, Contemporary Abstract Wall Art, Office Wall Art, Purple Home Decor Ideas by Holly Anderson SPIRIT MEADOW, Holly Anderson Fine Art Holly Anderson Fine Art ArtworkPictures & paintings Purple/Violet
    +2
    Large Wall Art on Metal, Textured Fluid Alcohol Ink Art Painting Print in Purples and Violet, Contemporary Abstract Wall Art, Office Wall Art, Purple Home Decor Ideas by Holly Anderson SPIRIT MEADOW
    Fluid Alcohol Ink Art, Large Original Painting, Fluid Art, Purple, Orange and Gold Colors . Abstract Art, Modern Contemporary Alcohol Ink Painting, Contemporary Office wall art EMBERVALE by Holly Anderson Fine Art, Holly Anderson Fine Art Holly Anderson Fine Art ArtworkPictures & paintings Purple/Violet
    Fluid Alcohol Ink Art, Large Original Painting, Fluid Art, Purple, Orange and Gold Colors . Abstract Art, Modern Contemporary Alcohol Ink Painting, Contemporary Office wall art EMBERVALE by Holly Anderson Fine Art, Holly Anderson Fine Art Holly Anderson Fine Art ArtworkPictures & paintings Purple/Violet
    Fluid Alcohol Ink Art, Large Original Painting, Fluid Art, Purple, Orange and Gold Colors . Abstract Art, Modern Contemporary Alcohol Ink Painting, Contemporary Office wall art EMBERVALE by Holly Anderson Fine Art, Holly Anderson Fine Art Holly Anderson Fine Art Office spaces & stores
    Fluid Alcohol Ink Art, Large Original Painting, Fluid Art, Purple, Orange and Gold Colors . Abstract Art, Modern Contemporary Alcohol Ink Painting, Contemporary Office wall art EMBERVALE by Holly Anderson Fine Art
    Show all 21 projects

    Contemporary abstract artist Holly Anderson, specializes in both organic, textural canvas works, as well as customized large scale art installations and sculpture brightening many high rise office buildings and hotels in the USA and Canada. Her art is also in Private Collections, Worldwide. Holly is known as real, natural artist. She has an intuitive mind and eye when it comes to materials, color and form that borders on the spiritual. In each of her pieces you will find composition, abstraction, organic movement, emotion, fluency, texture and light. Most of her paintings and ideas are inspired by yoga, Internal Arts, human emotion and water.

    Services
    • Art Installation
    • Custom Artwork
    • Custom Sculptures
    • Decorative Painting
    • Texture Painting
    • sculpture
    Service areas
    Phoenix, AZ, and USA
    Company awards
    • Best of HOUZZ for Customer Satisfaction 2014—2020
    • Read Reviews Here >>>> https://www.houzz.com/pro/holly-anderson/__public
    Address
    701 N. 15th Avenue
    85007 Phoenix, AZ, USA
    United States
    +1-6025657954 holly-anderson.pixels.com/art
