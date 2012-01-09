Contemporary abstract artist Holly Anderson, specializes in both organic, textural canvas works, as well as customized large scale art installations and sculpture brightening many high rise office buildings and hotels in the USA and Canada. Her art is also in Private Collections, Worldwide. Holly is known as real, natural artist. She has an intuitive mind and eye when it comes to materials, color and form that borders on the spiritual. In each of her pieces you will find composition, abstraction, organic movement, emotion, fluency, texture and light. Most of her paintings and ideas are inspired by yoga, Internal Arts, human emotion and water.
- Company awards
- Best of HOUZZ for Customer Satisfaction 2014—2020
Best of HOUZZ for Customer Satisfaction 2014—2020
