Defense Lawyer Mike
Artists & Artisans in Houston, TX, USA
    Defense Lawyer Mike is a criminal defense lawyer in Houston. Mike has over 20 years law experience as a defense attorney and specializes in DWI defense in Houston. Mike also provides defense for persons accused of state and felony crimes.

    Services
    • Criminal Defense Attorney
    • criminal lawyer Houston
    • criminal defense lawyer Houston
    • defense lawyer Houston
    • DWI lawyer Houston
    • Houston Criminal Defense Attorney
    Service areas
    Houston, TX, USA
    Address
    1221 Studewood St #106
    77008 Houston, TX, USA
    United States
    +1-7132499382 defense-lawyer-houston.com
