Beaches Timber Floors
Flooring in Newport NSW, Australia
    Timber makes an excellent flooring choice as it’s highly durable and looks aesthetically pleasing. However, over time the sealing can wear off, leaving your floors looking worn out and dull. At Beaches Timber Floors, we offer a range of services to effectively repair your timber floors in Sydney. Our services include sanding, polishing, re-coats, repairs, staining, wood-washing and more. We also provide brand new installations. We are committed to delivering the highest quality of workmanship at the best prices. All our work comes with a two-year guarantee. We will enhance your floors with proper maintenance. Contact us today for your free measure and quote.


    Services
    • timber floors sanding and polishing
    • floor staining
    • timber floor repairs
    • timber floor installation
    • deck sanding
    Service areas
    Sydney
    Address
    69 Grandview Dr
    2106 Newport NSW, Australia
    Australia
    +61-401184444 www.beachestimberfloors.com.au
