With over 35 years of experience and a long list of satisfied customers, Shotcount Paper Hangers provide the services of Professional Wallpaper Installation, wallpaper removal, hanging wall mural installation, ceiling murals, wallpaper hangers, vinyl removal, wall coverings and many more in the areas of Maryland, Virginia and, Washington, DC. We have been in business for so many years and have experience of serving a long list of homeowners and commercial buildings with our excellent installation and removal wallpaper services. We pride ourselves on the quality, integrity, and expertise of our team. We have all the necessary tools to make sure that your job is done correctly. We want everything to get completed perfectly with flawless finishing. Call us now on (202) 552-9388 to get the best services!