CieMatic
Wine Cellars in Foshan, Guangdong Province, China
    Classical private reserve wine cellar made from solid wood
    Restaurant walnut barrels wine cellar barrel
    Island wine racking design for the wine collector
    CieMatic is a mature solution provider for custom solid wood wine storage products, such as wine cellar racking, wine cabinet & wine barrel, etc.
    Services
    • Custom wine cellar
    • high end wine racking supplier
    Service areas
    Foshan, Guangdong Province, and China
    Address
    Foshan
    528000 Foshan, Guangdong Province, China
    China
    +86-13415556478 www.ciematic.com
    CieMatic is a mature solution provider for custom solid wood wine storage products, such as wine cellar racking, wine cabinet & wine barrel, etc.

