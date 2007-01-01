The total investment of Ningbo Kaili is 115 million yuan, covering an area of 36,000㎡. The Ningbo Kaili Auto Parts Manufacturing Co., Ltd was founded in 2007 with a registered capital of 26.68 million yuan.

The existing plant area is 16,500 square meters. It has more than 60 sets of main production and testing equipments, including 400T ~ 1600T die-casting machine, gravity casting machine, large and medium size low-pressure casting machine, core blasting machine, shell core machine, horizontal processing center, vertical processing center, CNC lathe, three-coordinate, automatic scanning laser tracer, full direct reading spectrometer, X-ray detection and servo tension machine.

Fixed assets were 52 million yuan. We manufacture aluminum alloy auto parts with our own nonferrous casting foundry.We supply aluminum alloy machining products such as automobile engine part, automobile housing part.