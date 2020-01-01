With great reviews and a long list of satisfied customers, Smart Shading Systems provides professional window coverings, Blinds, and shades in Long Beach, CA and its nearby areas. We are different because we believe in maintaining a good working relationship with our customers. We specialize in Window blinds and shades, Custom Blackout Blinds, Custom Blackout Shades, Motorized Blackout Shades, etc. From beautiful interior window blinds and shades, to impressive arch window coverings, we provide stunning products for your home. We strive for excellence in every project and work hard to stay on schedule and within budget. Our team of experienced specialists creates stunning designs for your window blinds and shades. We have worked with homeowners and designers to produce work we think you'll love. So, before you waste your time or money, give us a call and get a free estimate from us now!

Services Window Coverings Service areas Long Beach, CA, and USA Address 6285 E Spring St #393

90808 Long Beach, CA, USA

United States

+1-4242742337