Pu Movers services comprise packing, loading, moving, unloading, and unpacking all heavy and fragile items for which we are fully equipped and skilled. Our logistics department has ropes, packing material, packing boxes, moving mattresses, wraps, levers, and other tools and equipment in addition to our big moving trucks that are truly our pride. We maintain all our moving equipment and our moving truck regularly ensuring that nothing is damaged or ruined during the entire process of the move.



