Nevada Solar Panel Installers is a leading solar panel contractor based in Nevada. Being a top solar company in Las Vegas and throughout the Nevada, we have many years of experience with the installation of solar panels Las Vegas, and its surrounding communities. We have many happy customers who are enjoying solar panel installation Summerlin NV and the installation of energy efficient homes in Henderson, NV. Being a state-wide contractor for solar power installation, we also serve the entire state of Nevada, including Reno solar power, Lake Tahoe solar power installation and solar installation in surrounding communities.

ARE YOU READY TO HIRE US FOR YOUR HOME SOLAR PANEL INSTALLATION?

Request a free home solar quote with one of our energy auditors today!

At Nevada Solar Panel Installers, we put together the most efficient home solar panels and office solar panels. Our solar company Las Vegas will see you through every step of the solar process and go above and beyond to ensure your satisfaction. Our solar company Las Vegas is a leader in the state and also serves areas such as solar panel Summerlin NV, solar panel installation Henderson NV and solar panel Reno NV.

Clark County Nevada Solar ProgramWith years of experience in the Las Vegas solar panel installation industry, Nevada Solar Panel Installers offers you a complete, customized solar renewable energy solution to lower your electricity bills while increasing the value of your property. Learn why we’re one of the best solar energy installers in the state of Nevada. We have access to the best las vegas energy sources, including home batteries, solar panels from many manufacturers, and EV charging stations for your electric vehicles.

Solar Energy EfficiencyGet the top deal for your residence or business by having solar energy efficiency with your solar installation. This helps you lower the amount of your energy needs, while solar helps offset the rest.

Solar Panel Sizes and WattageWe begin with an audit of your property to determine what your previous electricity bills cost, which helps enable us to craft a new solar panel efficiency calculation. This helps us to determine the previous wattage allotment of your property and gives us the solar panel size dimensions necessary.

Smart Energy Solar SolutionsWe help find ways to lower your average electrical consumption by creating solar power efficiency solutions. This reduces the amount of solar panel installation requirements, and in the end helps give you the best cost and most efficient energy system.

Competitive Pricing for your Solar Energy for your HomeWe work with some of the most cost-effective financing companies, to equate the average monthly energy bill you pay. With our financing options and the cost of the system, you will receive the following:

Las Vegas Solar FinancingPrice matching with various other solar business Las Vegas and solar installment RenoCompetitive costs based upon your real demandsYour residential reduced regular monthly settlements that don't ever change

Our in-house financing plans, which can be cash upfront, or we can financing for up to 20+ years of funding spread over 12 to 20 years





Tesla Powerwall 2 Installation of Off Grid Solar BatteriesThe solar power package we develop for you offsets your current expense, empowers you to stop squandering cash on electric use, and also allows you to save money! We offer Tesla Powerwall 2 Batteries which enable you to go “off-the-grid” and store energy into the batteries, in case of a local power outage.





The best solar warranty in Las VegasWe back a 25-year product warranty and combine it with our solar warranty, which is over a 20-year workmanship warranty. This gives you, the new customer of solar home panels and solar office panels a risk free and worry free process. Most companies give you a much small average warranty.