Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Pretoria east electricians Silverlakes no call out 0723328082
Electricians in Pretoria, South Africa
Overview 4Projects (4) 1Offers (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • Pretoria east electricians
  • Mooikloof electricians
  • Moreletapark geyser repairs
  • Waterkloof tripping power electricians
  • Lynnwood electricians
  • Silverlakes electricians
  • generator installation Pretoria east
  • Repairs generator Pretoria east
  • UPS installation Pretoria east
  • Grootfontein electricians

OFFERS

Electricians Pretoria east 0723328082 no call o...
Availability: Within a week
Pretoria east
$25
Pretoria east electricians Silverlakes no call out 0723328082

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Pretoria east Geyser repairs and replacement no call out fee 0723328082, Pretoria east electricians Silverlakes no call out 0723328082 Pretoria east electricians Silverlakes no call out 0723328082 Eclectic style bathroom Iron/Steel Beige
    Pretoria east Geyser repairs and replacement no call out fee 0723328082
    Woodhill Pretoria east electricians no call out fee 0723328082, Pretoria east electricians Silverlakes no call out 0723328082 Pretoria east electricians Silverlakes no call out 0723328082
    Woodhill Pretoria east electricians no call out fee 0723328082
    ELECTRICIANS PRETORIA EAST 0723328082 NO CALL OUT, Pretoria east electricians Silverlakes no call out 0723328082 Pretoria east electricians Silverlakes no call out 0723328082 Country style bathroom Tiles Blue
    ELECTRICIANS PRETORIA EAST 0723328082 NO CALL OUT, Pretoria east electricians Silverlakes no call out 0723328082 Pretoria east electricians Silverlakes no call out 0723328082 Walls Bricks Brown
    ELECTRICIANS PRETORIA EAST 0723328082 NO CALL OUT
    Pretoria east Generator installation and maintenance 0723328082, Pretoria east electricians Silverlakes no call out 0723328082 Pretoria east electricians Silverlakes no call out 0723328082
    Pretoria east Generator installation and maintenance 0723328082, Pretoria east electricians Silverlakes no call out 0723328082 Pretoria east electricians Silverlakes no call out 0723328082
    Pretoria east Generator installation and maintenance 0723328082
    Pretoria east Electricians , Silver lakes, Wapadrand , Equestria ,Olympus ,Faerie glen , Garsfontein , Constantia park , Waterkloof, Menlyn ,Newlands ,Erasmusrand , Erasmuskloof no call out We have a number of dedicated teams that solve electrical issues on a daily basis. Our team leaders are skilled at diagnosing your electrical problems and fixing them ON THE SPOT! Here`s an overview of our services throughout Pretoria east SERVICES & MAINTENANCE IN PRETORIA ,723328082 We provides electrical services in all areas we listed above 1a db board repairs & services 1b db board tripping earth leakage 1c substation repair & maintenance 2 replacement of old interior & exterior lights 3 replacement of old plugs & fixing 4 electrical compliance repair & certificate 5 repair stove not hot 6 fixing geyser if no hot water 7 new installation sand alterations other services are 1 electric fence new installation & repair 2 generator services & maintenance 3 electrical services & maintenance 4 air conditioning & refrigeration 5 electric gate & garage door motors install ,repairs & services 6 plumbing services & repairs all services we offer under 1.professional services 2. affordable and reliable 3.guaranteed work 4.fast and efficient 5 no call out fee try our expertise by contacting Brandon on 0723328082
    Service areas
    Pretoria, South Africa
    Address
    24 Cupidus st
    0042 Pretoria, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-723328082 patrolelectrical-plumbing.simplesite.com
    Legal disclosure

    Pretoria east Electricians , Silver lakes, Wapadrand , Equestria ,Olympus ,Faerie glen , Garsfontein , Constantia park , Waterkloof, Menlyn ,Newlands ,Erasmusrand , Erasmuskloof no call out We have a number of dedicated teams that solve electrical issues on a daily basis. Our team leaders are skilled at diagnosing your electrical problems and fixing them ON THE SPOT! Here`s an overview of our services throughout Pretoria east


    SERVICES & MAINTENANCE IN PRETORIA ,723328082


    We provides electrical services in all areas we listed above


    1a db board repairs & services


    1b db board tripping earth leakage


    1c substation repair & maintenance


    2 replacement of old interior & exterior lights


    3 replacement of old plugs & fixing


    4 electrical compliance repair & certificate


    5 repair stove not hot


    6 fixing geyser if no hot water


    7 new installation sand alterations


    other services are


    1 electric fence new installation & repair


    2 generator services & maintenance


    3 electrical services & maintenance


    4 air conditioning & refrigeration


    5 electric gate & garage door motors install ,repairs & services


    6 plumbing services & repairs


    all services we offer under


    1.professional services


    2. affordable and reliable


    3.guaranteed work


    4.fast and efficient


    5 no call out fee


    try our expertise by contacting Brandon on 0723328082

      Add SEO element