Pretoria east Electricians , Silver lakes, Wapadrand , Equestria ,Olympus ,Faerie glen , Garsfontein , Constantia park , Waterkloof, Menlyn ,Newlands ,Erasmusrand , Erasmuskloof no call out We have a number of dedicated teams that solve electrical issues on a daily basis. Our team leaders are skilled at diagnosing your electrical problems and fixing them ON THE SPOT! Here`s an overview of our services throughout Pretoria east
SERVICES & MAINTENANCE IN PRETORIA ,723328082
We provides electrical services in all areas we listed above
1a db board repairs & services
1b db board tripping earth leakage
1c substation repair & maintenance
2 replacement of old interior & exterior lights
3 replacement of old plugs & fixing
4 electrical compliance repair & certificate
5 repair stove not hot
6 fixing geyser if no hot water
7 new installation sand alterations
other services are
1 electric fence new installation & repair
2 generator services & maintenance
3 electrical services & maintenance
4 air conditioning & refrigeration
5 electric gate & garage door motors install ,repairs & services
6 plumbing services & repairs
all services we offer under
1.professional services
2. affordable and reliable
3.guaranteed work
4.fast and efficient
5 no call out fee
try our expertise by contacting Brandon on 0723328082