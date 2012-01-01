Ningbo Sunshinelux Lighting Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is a certified and registered company. It has become one of leading suppliers of LED products and application solutions. At present, the main products are LED Wall Pack, Led Flood Light, LED Canopy Light, LED Gas Station Light, LED UFO High Light, LED Shoe Box Light. With integrated R & D, manufacturing, sales and service systems. Sunshinelux is committed to providing high-quality and high-performance LED products and solutions to all customers, including professional channel customers and terminal customers.

Services led lighting Service areas Ningbo, Zhejiang, and China Address NO.7,XiufengRoad,Gaoqiao,Haishu

315175 Ningbo, Zhejiang, China

China

+86-13656787152 www.nbsunlux.com