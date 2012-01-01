Your browser is out-of-date.

Ningbo Sunshinelux Lighting Co., Ltd
Lighting in Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
    • Commercial work light, Ningbo Sunshinelux Lighting Co., Ltd Ningbo Sunshinelux Lighting Co., Ltd Study/officeLighting
    Commercial work light
    Ningbo Sunshinelux Lighting Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is a certified and registered company. It has become one of leading suppliers of LED products and application solutions. At present, the main products are LED Wall Pack, Led Flood Light, LED Canopy Light, LED Gas Station Light, LED UFO High Light, LED Shoe Box Light. With integrated R & D, manufacturing, sales and service systems. Sunshinelux is committed to providing high-quality and high-performance LED products and solutions to all customers, including professional channel customers and terminal customers.
    Services
    led lighting
    Service areas
    Ningbo, Zhejiang, and China
    Address
    NO.7,XiufengRoad,Gaoqiao,Haishu
    315175 Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
    China
    +86-13656787152 www.nbsunlux.com
