Olympian Home Services
Other Businesses in New York, NY, USA
    • OlympianCares dba Olympian Home & Building (aka Olympian Home Services) Inspections is a full service local home inspection company currently servicing NYC, the 5 Boroughs and all of the surrounding areas including Westchester and Long Island. We started our journey in the inspection industry back in 1991 and have run full steam ahead since then. We are very committed to the client experience, whether it be one of our many loyal website regulars or a first time home buyer in need of our home inspection services. Our home services range from general home inspection for buyers and sellers to environmental inspection (including mold ) to roofing certifications to “not so basic” termite inspections. If you, your bank or your insurance company have an inspection need, we have likely done it before and would be more than happy to assist you.

    Service areas
    New York, NY, and USA
    Address
    461 Columbus Avenue
    10024 New York, NY, USA
    United States
    +1-6463283931 olympiancares.com
