Main Address : 414 Coolidge Ave, Ortley Beach, NJ 08751
United Public Adjusters is the only Non-profit Adjustment firm in the United States. Our commitment is to assist all home and business property owners receive a fair settlement for their insurance claim. We feel everyone regardless of income deserves access to A licensed Public adjuster.
- Seaside Heights, NJ, and USA
+1-8559443473 www.unitedpublicadjusters.org