Huzhou Fuda Electrical Technology Co.,Ltd is located in Nanxun, an ancient town in the south of the Yangtze River, 800 meters from the exit of G50 Shanghai-Chongqing Expressway Toll Station. It is close to 318 National Highway,

Shensu-Zhejiang-Anhui Expressway and Hangyong Expressway. With convenient transportation and beautiful environment, it is a high-tech enterprise specializing in the research, development, production and sales of enameled wire. Main products are kind of electromagnetic wire, enameled wire, magnet wire. Enamelled Copper Wire, Enameled aluminum wire are the most well-known.

The company has more than 80 employees, including 15 professional and technical personnel.

The company has first-class technical personnel, first-class production equipment technology and sophisticated testing equipment. The company mainly produces all kinds of aluminium enameled wire and copper enameled wire products and mainly sells them to all parts of the country as well as Iran, India, Egypt and other countries.