MiniBins.com brings professionalism, reliability, and the highest standard of customer service to the industry. We pride ourselves on great staff, reliable trucks, fair and clear prices, and customized service.We provide trash removal and recycling services in the Lower Mainland, including Greater Vancouver and the Fraser Valley to home owners, business owners and property managers looking for affordable waste management services.
- Service areas
- Langley City, BC, and Canada
- Address
-
20085 96 Ave
V1M 3C5 Langley City, BC, Canada
Canada
+1-6047285486 minibins.com