I am a Professional Web Developer and Photographer as well as Graphics Designer.
I’ve been involved with the Internet since the early days, having co-founded PCPARTS & SYTEMS in , a Hardware Company for Custom Made-to-Order Highend PC's. More recently I led research and development efforts in various Web and Graphic Design and Development projects.
I am a computer guru at heart and hold a graduate degrees in Information Technology from The Hague, Netherlands. I am a computer scientist with a passion for media, web and mobile architectures.
I’ve worked in a variety of areas including Web Dev, eCommerce, (X)HTML, PHP, CSS, MySQL, Javascript, CMS Systems i.e. Wordpress, Magento and Graphic Design Tools i.e. Adobe Photoshop, Corel Draw etc.
I love hiking and the outdoors since my days growing up in Netherlands. When I am outdoors my camera is never far away. I am also an avid cyclist, and animal lover.
- Services
- Online Shop
- Web Development
- Mobile Development
- Mobile App Development
- CSS
- HTML
- PHP Development
- PHP
- Server Management
- Domain Registration
- Web Server Hosting
- Domain hosting
- WordPress Development
- Magento Development
- eCommerce Development
- eCommerce
- Facebook Marketing
- Instagram Marketing
- Social Media
- Social Media Marketing
- Facebook Ads
- Instagram Shop
- Pinterest Marketing
- Pinterest Ads
- Google Ads
- ecommerce Management
- Show all 26 services
- Service areas
- Online Shops
- Web Development
- Mobile Apps Development
- İstanbul, Turkey
- Address
-
Istanbul
34614 İstanbul, Turkey
Turkey
+90-5355626692 intecinfosys.com
I am a Professional Web Developer and Photographer as well as Graphics Designer.
I’ve been involved with the Internet since the early days, having co-founded PCPARTS & SYSTEMS in , a Hardware Company for Custom Made-to-Order High-end PC's. More recently I led research and development efforts in various Web and Graphic Design and Development projects.
I am a computer guru at heart and hold a graduate degrees in Information Technology from The Hague, Netherlands. I am a computer scientist with a passion for media, web and mobile architectures.
I’ve worked in a variety of areas including Web Dev, eCommerce, (X)HTML, PHP, CSS, MySQL, JavaScript, CMS Systems i.e. WordPress, Magento and Graphic Design Tools i.e. Adobe Photoshop, Corel Draw etc.
I love hiking and the outdoors since my days growing up in Netherlands. When I am outdoors my camera is never far away. I am also an avid cyclist, and animal lover.