Intec Infosys
Online Shops in İstanbul, Turkey
    I am a Professional Web Developer and Photographer as well as Graphics Designer.

    I’ve been involved with the Internet since the early days, having co-founded PCPARTS & SYTEMS in , a Hardware Company for Custom Made-to-Order Highend PC's. More recently I led research and development efforts in various Web and Graphic Design and Development projects. 

    I am a computer guru at heart and hold a graduate degrees in Information Technology from The Hague, Netherlands. I am a computer scientist with a passion for media, web and mobile architectures.

    I’ve worked in a variety of areas including Web Dev, eCommerce, (X)HTML, PHP, CSS, MySQL, Javascript, CMS Systems i.e. Wordpress, Magento and Graphic Design Tools i.e. Adobe Photoshop, Corel Draw etc. 

    I love hiking and the outdoors since my days growing up in Netherlands. When I am outdoors my camera is never far away. I am also an avid cyclist, and animal lover.


    Services
    • Online Shop
    • Web Development
    • Mobile Development
    • Mobile App Development
    • CSS
    • HTML
    • PHP Development
    • PHP
    • Server Management
    • Domain Registration
    • Web Server Hosting
    • Domain hosting
    • WordPress Development
    • Magento Development
    • eCommerce Development
    • eCommerce
    • Facebook Marketing
    • Instagram Marketing
    • Social Media
    • Social Media Marketing
    • Facebook Ads
    • Instagram Shop
    • Pinterest Marketing
    • Pinterest Ads
    • Google Ads
    • ecommerce Management
    • Show all 26 services
    Service areas
    • Online Shops
    • Web Development
    • Mobile Apps Development
    • İstanbul, Turkey
    Address
    Istanbul
    34614 İstanbul, Turkey
    Turkey
    +90-5355626692 intecinfosys.com
